DC suspends housing notification, relieves low-income residents of stress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Monday suspended a notification of the housing department wherein the low-income housing colony, New Multan, was declared commercial, bringing relief to hundreds of residents of the housing scheme.

DC ordered director Phata to give personal hearing opportunity to each of the residents and decide cases meeting all requirements of justice.

Presiding over an open court at Bagh Laangay Khan Tehsil office, he also assured the residents of New Multan to send recommendations to the government of Punjab to solve their problems.

People were found satisfied with the open court initiative of chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar saying the forum resolved their decades old problems in minutes.

An 80 year old woman Mukhtar Begum had reached open court after her decades old problem of transfer of her husband's property in her name was resolved in the last open court proceedings.

Zulfiqar Ali of Mauza Bhikal Bhid was happy to see his agriculture land become part of computerized database, a matter for which he had been making visits to the LRC concerned for the last many days.

Khatak also sought report from revenue department after a man Muhammad Iqbal from Shaheen market area of the city complained his property was being illegally occupied.

He said that revenue related matters of the complainants were being resolved swiftly at the open courts.