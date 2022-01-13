DC suspends MO of RHC over absence

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Thursday suspended medical officer (MO) of Rural Health Centre (RHC) over absence from duty here.

The deputy commissioner conducted surprise visit to RHC Makhdoom Rasheed to check performance of staff and the facilities being provided to masses through the health centre.

During his visit, he suspended Medical Officer Imran Mazari as he was absent from the duty without any intimation.

The DC also visited pharmacy store, cleanliness and other sections of the health centre.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provision of best medical facilities to masses was top priority of the government and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that he himself was conducting surprise visits to hospitals and RHCs under the vision to improve performance for public facilitation.

