DC suspends two employees of THQ Kabirwala for taking bribe

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi suspended two employees of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kabirwala on charges of receiving bribe, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, two employees of THQ Kabirwala namely Ejaz and Siddique took bribe from heirs of two patients to facilitate them for getting medical fitness certificate and post martem of deceased person. Deputy Commissioner suspended the both employees and constituted an inquiry to probe.