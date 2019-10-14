DC SW directs action against absent employees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan (SW), Hamidullah Khattak after taking charge paid surprise visits to government offices including District Account, Agriculture, C&W, Highways, Building Division and other offices to inspect presence of the staff.

He showed resentment over absence of some of the staff at these offices and ordered disciplinary against the absentee employees.

On this occasion he said no negligence would be tolerated in government offices adding all available resources should be utilized to provide assistance to the general public. He further said that absence of staff will not be tolerated.

The newly appointed DC South Waziristan, Hamidullah Khattak has also served as editor on central desk of Associated Press of Pakistan, Islamabad.