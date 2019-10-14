UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC SW Directs Action Against Absent Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

DC SW directs action against absent employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan (SW), Hamidullah Khattak after taking charge paid surprise visits to government offices including District Account, Agriculture, C&W, Highways, Building Division and other offices to inspect presence of the staff.

He showed resentment over absence of some of the staff at these offices and ordered disciplinary against the absentee employees.

On this occasion he said no negligence would be tolerated in government offices adding all available resources should be utilized to provide assistance to the general public. He further said that absence of staff will not be tolerated.

The newly appointed DC South Waziristan, Hamidullah Khattak has also served as editor on central desk of Associated Press of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad South Waziristan Agriculture All Government

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

8 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha ..

8 minutes ago

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

39 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

1 hour ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.