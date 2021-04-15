DC Swat announces plan to curb illegal profiteering, hoarding during Ramadan

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan Thursday announced a comprehensive plan to curb illegal profiteering and hoarding during the Holy month of Ramadan

The announcement in this connection was made during the meeting of the District Price Committee with Deputy Commissioner Swat in the chair. Price Review Committee Swat District meeting was held at Deputy Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif, in which ADC Hamid Khan, Irfan Ali Khan, AC Babuzai Shozab Abbas, District Food Controller Swat Jawad Ali, President Traders Federation Abdul Rahim and other concerned officials and representatives attended.

Deputy Commissioner Swat said that through the plan they are going to set up control rooms for redresser of grievances, use of Deputy Commissioner mobile App for Citizen to complaints and directed the concerned officials to take immediate action soon after receiving the complaints.

The meeting fixed the prices of food items and announced a comprehensive plan to control the prices of food items in the district including Mingora City during Ramadan.

It was decided to set up a central control room in the DC office as well as at the Tehsil level to prevent illicit profiteering, hoarding and adulteration.

Prices will be closely monitored through control rooms. To prevent unhygienic items from entering Swat, a special team will be deployed at Lindaka and surveillance will be carried out in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said on the occasion illegal profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated during the month, and those who increase food prices will be sent to jail.

He said that provision of food items to the people at affordable rates is the top priority and special teams have been formed for Ramadan which will play their role in controlling the prices by constantly visiting the bazaars and check, re-check the prices of food items. He said no lenience at any part would be tolerated and directed the district administration staff to keep a vigilant eye on price control.