DC Swat for ensuring implementation of corona SOPs

SWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against the violators of the corona SOPs and lockdown.

Talking to media men, he said that the district administration is fighting to control the corona pandemic and all the officials concerned have been directed to ensure implementation of the corona code of conduct issued by the province government.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shakirullah Khan raided various places in Babuzai and arrested shopkeepers for violating lockdown.

Revenue Shakirullah Khan, Mingora Cheena Market and Dispensary Rink Mohalla, shopkeepers of Shahdara Watke, Taj Chowk, New Road, Malakana Mohalla had violated lockdown and violated Section 144 on which shopkeepers of Mingora Cheena and Dispensary Rink Mohalla Shahdara Watke, Taj Chowk, New Road, Malakana Mohalla were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan appealed to the people to follow the SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus and save their lives and the lives of their loved ones.