UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Swat For Ensuring Implementation Of Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:25 PM

DC Swat for ensuring implementation of corona SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against the violators of the corona SOPs and lockdown

SWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against the violators of the corona SOPs and lockdown.

Talking to media men, he said that the district administration is fighting to control the corona pandemic and all the officials concerned have been directed to ensure implementation of the corona code of conduct issued by the province government.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shakirullah Khan raided various places in Babuzai and arrested shopkeepers for violating lockdown.

Revenue Shakirullah Khan, Mingora Cheena Market and Dispensary Rink Mohalla, shopkeepers of Shahdara Watke, Taj Chowk, New Road, Malakana Mohalla had violated lockdown and violated Section 144 on which shopkeepers of Mingora Cheena and Dispensary Rink Mohalla Shahdara Watke, Taj Chowk, New Road, Malakana Mohalla were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan appealed to the people to follow the SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus and save their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Related Topics

Swat Road Babuzai Mingora Junaid Khan Market Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

England will tour Pakistan, Bangladesh over resche ..

10 minutes ago

Costa Rica to Buy Additional 2Mln Doses of Pfizer ..

8 minutes ago

German investor confidence jumps as third wave eas ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Police announces schedule of remote inmate v ..

18 minutes ago

Searches Carried Out Throughout Italy as 11 People ..

13 minutes ago

US Aims to 'Narrow' Agenda of Putin-Biden Meeting ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.