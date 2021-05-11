UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Swat For Taking Precautionary Measures Against Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan on Tuesday directed all the concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures against Dengue virus in Swat besides creating an awareness among the general public regarding high risk areas.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting held in connection to discuss in detail ways and means regarding all precautionary measures against Dengue in Swat district.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the health department, TMOs and concerned officials of the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to identify high risk areas and take precautionary measures in this regard keeping in view the data regarding the presence of dengue larvae between 2013 and 2019.

The meeting decided to form a core team headed by Dr. Fazal Arif and comprising representatives of all line departments.

The team will formulate a strategy to take action as per its responsibility in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the concerned departments.

The Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan directed all the Assistant Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers to identify the possible breeding grounds for dengue larvae and take immediate steps to stop the growth of larvae.

It may be recalled that dengue larvae were also found in different areas of Swat in 2020 and on this basis the district administration has started anti-dengue measures since the beginning of summer.

More Stories From Pakistan

