DC Swat Holds Meeting On Delimitations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Irfanullah Khan Wazir has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to obtain delimitation-related material, statistical blocks and maps from the district administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Irfanullah Khan Wazir has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to obtain delimitation-related material, statistical blocks and maps from the district administration.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding preparations relating to new delimitations on Tuesday.

Besides, District Election Commissioner, Swat Faridullah Khattak, Divisional Coordinator Bureau of Statistics, Shaukat Ali Khan, all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Town Municipal Officers (TMOs), Deputy Director (Land Record) and other officers of the revenue department attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the District Election Commissioner exchanged necessary information and other issues with the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC directed the completion of delimitations as per law and put all officers of the district administration and department on alert and utilization of all resources in this regard.

