SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Friday banned the movement of sacrificial animals from Swat District to other areas under Section 144 of the Criminal Code.

He said, strict action would be taken against violators of this order under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Collection of hides by banned organizations has also been banned.