DC Swat Imposes Ban On Sacrificial Animal's Movements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:00 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Friday banned the movement of sacrificial animals from Swat District to other areas under Section 144 of the Criminal Code.
He said, strict action would be taken against violators of this order under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Collection of hides by banned organizations has also been banned.