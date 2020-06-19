DC Swat Notifies Fines, Imprison For Those Not Wearing Masks
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:28 PM
Deputy Commissioner Swat has issued a notification under the NDMA Act 2010 to fine or imprison any person roaming in public places or government offices without wearing a mask
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat has issued a notification under the NDMA Act 2010 to fine or imprison any person roaming in public places or government offices without wearing a mask.
This order will be implemented immediately and it will be within the boundaries of Swat district, the notification says.