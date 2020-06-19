UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Swat Notifies Fines, Imprison For Those Not Wearing Masks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

DC Swat notifies fines, imprison for those not wearing masks

Deputy Commissioner Swat has issued a notification under the NDMA Act 2010 to fine or imprison any person roaming in public places or government offices without wearing a mask

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat has issued a notification under the NDMA Act 2010 to fine or imprison any person roaming in public places or government offices without wearing a mask.

This order will be implemented immediately and it will be within the boundaries of Swat district, the notification says.

Related Topics

Swat Fine Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

30 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

41 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

Swine fever ravages pig farms in Nigeria

2 minutes ago

Nasdaq back above 10,000 points as US stocks open ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns blast near Ghotki Railway ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.