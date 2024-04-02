DC Swat Reviews Saidu Sharif Hospital Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals on Tuesday
As per details, he visited various wards and departments, overseeing the hospital's performance. Additionally, a meeting of the Hospital Management Committee was convened under Dr. Qasim Ali Khan's chairmanship, where past performance was reviewed, and an action plan for the upcoming month was devised.
Chief Executive Dr.
Israr ul Haq and Medical Superintendent Dr. Sharafat Ali provided detailed briefings on the hospital's overall performance, resources, machinery, and pertinent issues.
Dr. Qasim Ali Khan commended the committee's efforts, emphasizing the provision of quality healthcare despite resource constraints.
He underscored the district administration's commitment to enhancing medical facilities across Swat, emphasizing uninterrupted services for surgical emergencies.
