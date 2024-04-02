Open Menu

DC Swat Reviews Saidu Sharif Hospital Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM

DC Swat reviews Saidu Sharif Hospital performance

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals on Tuesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals on Tuesday.

As per details, he visited various wards and departments, overseeing the hospital's performance. Additionally, a meeting of the Hospital Management Committee was convened under Dr. Qasim Ali Khan's chairmanship, where past performance was reviewed, and an action plan for the upcoming month was devised.

Chief Executive Dr.

Israr ul Haq and Medical Superintendent Dr. Sharafat Ali provided detailed briefings on the hospital's overall performance, resources, machinery, and pertinent issues.

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan commended the committee's efforts, emphasizing the provision of quality healthcare despite resource constraints.

He underscored the district administration's commitment to enhancing medical facilities across Swat, emphasizing uninterrupted services for surgical emergencies.

APP/hsj/378

Related Topics

Swat Saidu

Recent Stories

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

3 minutes ago
 National child abuse prevention month kicks off

National child abuse prevention month kicks off

3 minutes ago
 UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanatio ..

UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..

3 minutes ago
 Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

3 minutes ago
 Death of French toddler still unexplained despite ..

Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor

3 minutes ago
 Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike ..

Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

3 minutes ago
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

22 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

3 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

3 minutes ago
 UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastroph ..

UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'

3 minutes ago
 Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships p ..

Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..

7 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS l ..

MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan