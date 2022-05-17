UrduPoint.com

DC Take Notice Of Failure In Supplying Canal Water To Sangi Miner

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 09:14 PM

DC take notice of failure in supplying canal water to Sangi miner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam has taken notice of the reports circulated on media about failure in supplying canal water to tail of Sangi Miner and stealing canal water through lift machines

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam has taken notice of the reports circulated on media about failure in supplying canal water to tail of Sangi Miner and stealing canal water through lift machines.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office on Tuesday,DC has directed Executive engineer irrigation Rohri division Kandiaro to remove all lift machines immediately installed supplying canal water on tail of Sangi Miner and register cases against elementsinvolved in water theft and also ensure supply of canal water to the farmers.

Related Topics

Water Rohri Kandiaro Media All

Recent Stories

76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

32 seconds ago
 US to Ease Some Economic Sanctions on Venezuela - ..

US to Ease Some Economic Sanctions on Venezuela - Reports

34 seconds ago
 Six gamblers held during crackdown

Six gamblers held during crackdown

35 seconds ago
 Foreign carpet buyers to be contacted for world ca ..

Foreign carpet buyers to be contacted for world carpet exhibition

37 seconds ago
 Ex-US Commando Trained Ukrainians to Use Javelins ..

Ex-US Commando Trained Ukrainians to Use Javelins Despite Having No Experience - ..

40 seconds ago
 South Korea's SK Group, US TerraPower Sign Agreeme ..

South Korea's SK Group, US TerraPower Sign Agreement on Small Nuclear Reactors - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.