DC take notice of failure in supplying canal water to Sangi miner

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam has taken notice of the reports circulated on media about failure in supplying canal water to tail of Sangi Miner and stealing canal water through lift machines.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office on Tuesday,DC has directed Executive engineer irrigation Rohri division Kandiaro to remove all lift machines immediately installed supplying canal water on tail of Sangi Miner and register cases against elementsinvolved in water theft and also ensure supply of canal water to the farmers.