DC Takes Action Against Careless Anti-dengue Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

DC takes action against careless anti-dengue staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has taken action against the anti-dengue workers performing duty in field without uploading their surveillance data on dash board and ordered to mark one-day absent besides deducting their one-day wages.

He issued directions while presiding over a meeting to review the anti-dengue measures in the provincial capital at DC office on Sunday.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities concerned to mark absent those 4,280 dengue workers for one day who showed carelessness in performance of their duties, saying that all dengue workers were bound to upload surveillance data on daily basis.

He added that strict monitoring and indoor as well as outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction. The DC also directed the Labor department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspot areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nazia Mohal visited Johar Town and PCSIR housing societies to inspect anti-dengue measures and attendance of dengue teams.

