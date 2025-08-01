Open Menu

DC Takes Action Against LPG Cylinders Installation In Passenger Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to ensure safe travel in public transport, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Umar Ali, under the supervision of DC Safiullah Gondal, took action against LPG gas cylinders installed in passenger vehicles and rickshaws along with traffic police and cylinders were removed from 26 rickshaws on the spot and handed over to the Civil Defense Department.

In addition, a vehicle carrying LPG cylinders was stopped at the police station.

