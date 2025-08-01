DC Takes Action Against LPG Cylinders Installation In Passenger Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to ensure safe travel in public transport, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Umar Ali, under the supervision of DC Safiullah Gondal, took action against LPG gas cylinders installed in passenger vehicles and rickshaws along with traffic police and cylinders were removed from 26 rickshaws on the spot and handed over to the Civil Defense Department.
In addition, a vehicle carrying LPG cylinders was stopped at the police station.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani4 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people14 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan14 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision14 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills44 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik44 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations54 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship54 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career54 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago
-
15 held for overcharging1 hour ago