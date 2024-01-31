Open Menu

DC Takes Action Against Over-charging At Parking Lot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:12 PM

In a recent operation at Mayo Hospital parking area, the district administration apprehended seven individuals, including key figures associated with the parking mafia, and filed cases against the offenders

Under the guidance of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, the initiative was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro in response to complaints of overcharging. He executed a comprehensive crackdown on contractors and employees involved in the practice.

DC Rafia Haider affirmed the parking company's firm stance against any form of overcharging, emphasizing that stringent actions await officers who fail to ensure reasonable parking rates in hospitals.

She asserted that those found collecting more than the prescribed parking fees would face immediate dismissal. In appeal to the public, she encouraged reporting any complaints against individuals demanding excessive fees.

DC Rafia Haider also directed officers to conduct daily checking at hospitals and other parking sites, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining fair and transparent parking practices.

