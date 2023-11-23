Open Menu

DC Takes Firm Action Against Smog In Bahawalnagar

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 10:29 PM

DC takes firm action against smog in Bahawalnagar

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon on Thursday, in compliance with the Punjab government's directives, has initiated practical measures to combat smog in the district

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon on Thursday, in compliance with the Punjab government's directives, has initiated practical measures to combat smog in the district.

According to the DC office, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon gives clear instructions to the administrative officers and relevant departments, including the environment department, are actively engaged in the effort.

DC said that over the past decade, 643 complaints were received from various areas, leading to 650 visits to 33,055 acres of identified locations.

He further unfolds the details by saying that incidents of crop residue burning were detected on 204 acres, prompting a total of 139 actions to prevent smog.

Notably, 116 cases were registered against individuals responsible for smog creation, resulting in the arrest of 55 offenders.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that eliminating smog is the top priority of the district office, and strict actions will be taken against those contributing to the issue.

The ongoing measures underscore the commitment to creating a smog-free environment in Bahawalnagar district.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bahawalnagar From Top

Recent Stories

Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after contro ..

Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after controversial football match

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural rel ..

Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural relations: CM Domki

10 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali dist ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali distributes medals, degrees in stu ..

10 minutes ago
 Spreading tentacles of Indian Global Terrorist Net ..

Spreading tentacles of Indian Global Terrorist Network to US, Canada alarming: M ..

7 minutes ago
 Five injured in roof collapse

Five injured in roof collapse

7 minutes ago
 Durable, sustained Gaza ceasefire critical for rel ..

Durable, sustained Gaza ceasefire critical for relief to Palestinians: FO

11 minutes ago
Pakistan exploring debt for nature swaps with glob ..

Pakistan exploring debt for nature swaps with global agencies: Shamshad

11 minutes ago
 Fertilizers available in abundance for Rabi crops

Fertilizers available in abundance for Rabi crops

8 minutes ago
 Youth to provide with online business, jobs at glo ..

Youth to provide with online business, jobs at global level by training of IT: G ..

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on TB preventive treatment held

Seminar on TB preventive treatment held

8 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: ..

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: Caretaker Minister for Religi ..

49 minutes ago
 LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft c ..

LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft campaign

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan