DC takes notice closure of water filter plants

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffaron Wednesday took notice the closure of water filter plants and ordered Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah to visit all the water filter plants installed in city and activate them with immediate effect

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffaron Wednesday took notice the closure of water filter plants and ordered Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah to visit all the water filter plants installed in city and activate them with immediate effect.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to continue round the clock supply of electricity in the areas of Manuabad Feeder those were sealed due to coronavirus.

Earlier DC also visited the sealed areas of Manuabad and took account of anti viral sprays and distribution of ration among the affected persons.