DC takes notice of artificial fuel shortage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has taken notice of the reports of suspension of the sale of fuel products and conducted late-night raids on petrol pumps.

On the directives of the DC, the officers of district administration inspected filling stations across the district and opened the sale of petroleum products, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The district administration also arrested the managers of six filling stations for intentionally suspending the sale of petrol and diesel and overcharging the consumers.