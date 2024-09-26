DC takes notice of chlorine gas leak incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon visited Khursheed Town area of Hala Naka on Thursday, where chlorine gas leaked from a filtration plant, made the condition of several people including children deteriorated, and they were shifted to civil hospital for treatment.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the DC Hyderabad inspected the spot along with the Rescue 1122 team and other authorities concerned to control the situation and later visited the civil hospital where the victims including children were under treatment.

DC directed Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and the Medical Superintendent of the civil hospital to ensure that all possible medical assistance is provided to the affected persons.

He maintained that the district administration was committed to public safety and providing a prompt and effective response during emergencies.