DC takes notice of contaminated water supply to Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon took notice of news items appearing on social media regarding the supply of contaminated water for drinking purposes through the water supply system.

DC visited the main water supply system at Rohri Canal, checked the samples of water and directed concerned officials to adopt all possible steps for the supply of clean drinking water to citizens.

He also directed to carry out water testing and found any issue in supply lines these shall be replaced immediately. He also instructed to carry out a test of water at the Ultra Filtration Plant and Gajrah Wah Water Supply Scheme adding that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

During the visit, DC expressed anger at concerned officials for not using chemicals meant for cleaning the water supply from canals. DC said that like other basic amenities, clean drinking water is also on priority and for that purpose, officials should discharge their duty honestly to provide relief to the public.

DC appealed to the general public to lodge a complaint regarding the supply of contaminated and smelly water in their area, with Municipal Corporation at Ph No 244350680. Officials of the Department of Public Health and Municipal Corporation were also present on the occasion.