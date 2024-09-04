Open Menu

DC Takes Notice Of Damaged Solar Panel Of BHU Khair Shah

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM

NAWABSHAH Sep 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Khair Shah and took strict notice of the complaint of solar panels being damaged for 3 months.

He also issued an order to DMP PHI to fix the solar panel in the Basic Health Unit and submit a report.

In this regard, District Manager PPHI Syed Haider Shah issued a notice to the social organizer for not replacing the damaged solar panel for 3 months and ordered to submit a report within three days.

Later, on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the damaged solar panel was replaced in the Basic Health Unit Khair Shah. The deputy commissioner was thanked for replacing the damaged solar panel on behalf of the hospital administration.

