DC Takes Notice Of Damaged Solar Panel Of BHU Khair Shah
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM
NAWABSHAH Sep 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Khair Shah and took strict notice of the complaint of solar panels being damaged for 3 months.
He also issued an order to DMP PHI to fix the solar panel in the Basic Health Unit and submit a report.
In this regard, District Manager PPHI Syed Haider Shah issued a notice to the social organizer for not replacing the damaged solar panel for 3 months and ordered to submit a report within three days.
Later, on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the damaged solar panel was replaced in the Basic Health Unit Khair Shah. The deputy commissioner was thanked for replacing the damaged solar panel on behalf of the hospital administration.
APP/nsm-rzq
Recent Stories
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE DG Khan announces names of HSSC position holders14 minutes ago
-
IGP for swift resolution of pending road certificates, challans44 minutes ago
-
BA adopts resolution against Balochistan massacre44 minutes ago
-
Court orders for recovery of citizen within two days44 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2m for medical treatment of injured police personnel54 minutes ago
-
Farah Deeba appointed as Coordinator1 hour ago
-
DC Mirpur orders strict price control measures, warns of business closures for violators1 hour ago
-
Elements behind Balochisan ghastly killing not to be spared: Bugti1 hour ago
-
Ahsan asks PTI to avoid politics of agitation1 hour ago
-
DC orders probe into tragic deaths of three children1 hour ago
-
Former chief commercial officer of HESCO dies in accident1 hour ago
-
AJK PM calls for heightened awareness on Kashmir issue, urges action on human rights violations1 hour ago