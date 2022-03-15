DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas cash assistance

Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon while taking notice of public complaints about illegal deduction from Ehsas kafalat cash assistance has directed Assistant Commissioners to pay surprise visits of Ehsas centers and take strict action against agents

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon while taking notice of public complaints about illegal deduction from Ehsas kafalat cash assistance has directed Assistant Commissioners to pay surprise visits of Ehsas centers and take strict action against agents.

According to a press release, DC said that no agent will be allowed to make deductions from amounts fixed under financial assistance.

In this connection Assistant Commissioner Shuja Abad Saleem Shaikh visited Mirwah Gorchani Ehsas cash assistance center and apprehended an agent making deduction to Rs 1000 per head and returned the amount to the beneficiaries.

Case was also registered against the agent under relevant law.