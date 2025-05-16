Open Menu

DC Takes Notice Of Delayed Bridge Construction In Shah Jamal

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Engr. Quratul Ain Memon has taken strict notice of the slow-paced construction of a canal bridge in Danreen, Shah Jamal, following media reports highlighting difficulties faced by hundreds of schoolchildren.

Acting on the DC’s instructions, Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra, along with Highway XEN Shahid Riaz and revenue staff, visited the under-construction Kharora bridge site. During the visit, all privately operated boats charging students for transport were immediately halted and removed from the canal.

To ensure student safety, Rescue 1122 has been directed to deploy two boats equipped with safety jackets for school transportation until the bridge is completed. The contractor has also been instructed to double the labour force and complete the project within 20 days.

