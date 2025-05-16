DC Takes Notice Of Delayed Bridge Construction In Shah Jamal
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Engr. Quratul Ain Memon has taken strict notice of the slow-paced construction of a canal bridge in Danreen, Shah Jamal, following media reports highlighting difficulties faced by hundreds of schoolchildren.
Acting on the DC’s instructions, Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra, along with Highway XEN Shahid Riaz and revenue staff, visited the under-construction Kharora bridge site. During the visit, all privately operated boats charging students for transport were immediately halted and removed from the canal.
To ensure student safety, Rescue 1122 has been directed to deploy two boats equipped with safety jackets for school transportation until the bridge is completed. The contractor has also been instructed to double the labour force and complete the project within 20 days.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE held 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' rally6 minutes ago
-
Fatima Jinnah Medical University celebrates 'Thanksgiving Day' with enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat pay tribute to DIG Malik Saad Shaheed6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police pay tribute to Pakistan armed forces on 'Youm-e-Tashakur'6 minutes ago
-
HSC part l , II exam concludes with 1230 copy cases reported6 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Range Police celebrated Thanksgiving Day with solemn ceremony6 minutes ago
-
DC takes notice of delayed bridge construction in Shah Jamal6 minutes ago
-
Interim order of single bench can't be challenged before DB: Justice Ishaq6 minutes ago
-
11 killed, 1,603 injured in traffic accidents across Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Gas leakage in ice factory faints worker, distresses neighbourhood6 minutes ago
-
NUML pays tribute to National Heroes on Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago
-
Nation Observes Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago