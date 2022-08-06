DC takes notice of dilapidated school building, orders repair work

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner took notice of dilapidated building of Government middle School 13-Wanoai and ordered reconstruction work.

Following complaints from the local people, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Chathha instructed Chief Executive Officer education to submit detailed report about the school building.

He however directed the official concerned to start essential repair work immediately in order to avoid any mishap.

Zaheer Abbas maintained that all possible resources would be utilized for improvement of infrastructure in Education Department.