DC takes notice of drain water entered in Sibi hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Sibi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Yasir Bazai Monday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) where he took notice of drain waters which was entered in the hospital and causing problems for the patients.

The DC directed Assistant Commissioner and personnel of Municipal Committee to bring heavy machinery and take out the water from hospital at earliest.

He said such filthy water would cause more diseases in the hospital and the area, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.