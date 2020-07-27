UrduPoint.com
DC Takes Notice Of Illegal Cattle Markets In City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:23 PM

DC Takes Notice Of Illegal Cattle Markets In City

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh took notice of illegal cattle markets in the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh took notice of illegal cattle markets in the city.

He was chairing a meeting of SOPs about Eidul Azha arrangements and in cattle markets.

The meeting was attended by ADCR Meesam Abbas, ADCG Bilal Feroze, and assistant commissioners of tehsils, livestock and officials of the Municipal Corporation.

The DC directed to ensure all basic facilities, including water and lighting, in cattle markets.

He issued orders to extend the working hours of cattle markets and directed to conductspray in mosques on Eid to prevent coronavirus.

