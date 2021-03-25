DC takes notice of media reports about movement of wheat to other districts, provinces

(@FahadShabbir)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Taking notice of the media reports about movement of wheat from Matiari to other districts and provinces Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to take action for stoppage of illegal transportation of wheat to other districts and said that target set for purchasing wheat by food department would be achieved at every cost and nobody will be allowed for hoarding and smuggling of wheat out of district.

DC also warned to take action against profiteering and hoarding and dealt with them as per law.

DC also directed officers of the revenue and food department to set up check posts at entry and exit points of district with the help of district police so that movement of wheat to other districts could be halted.

DC directed the district food controller to provide details of wheat stored in warehouses and submit a detailed report on a daily basis about the target set for purchasing wheat by the food department in 2020-2021.