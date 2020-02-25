UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Takes Notice Of Poor Hygienic, Officials' Absence At DHQ Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:14 PM

DC takes notice of poor hygienic, officials' absence at DHQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi paid a surprise visit to district headquarters hospital Bannu and expressed anguish over poor hygienic conditions, absence of a doctor at Emergency Department and house officer at Surgical Ward

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi paid a surprise visit to district headquarters hospital Bannu and expressed anguish over poor hygienic conditions, absence of a doctor at Emergency Department and house officer at Surgical Ward.

The DC inspected different wards and inquired after health of patients. He took serious notice of broken beds at surgical ward and placing of oxygen's mask on ground and non-availability of duty roster at medical wards.

The patients made different complaints on which DC issued spot orders. Zubair Khan phoned Assistant Director DHQ Hospital Bannu and directed him to initiate disciplinary action against absent officials and others staff involved in negligence of duties.

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered for improving facilities in hospitals and provides best medical facilities to patients. He said negligence in duties would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against officials on willful absent of duties.

Related Topics

Bannu Poor Visit Doctor Best

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in LNG ca ..

24 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

42 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

42 minutes ago

Russia to Work on Road Map for CAR Diamond Market ..

38 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test d ..

38 minutes ago

Opposition plays petty politics: Andleeb Abbas

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.