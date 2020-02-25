DC takes notice of poor hygienic, officials' absence at DHQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi paid a surprise visit to district headquarters hospital Bannu and expressed anguish over poor hygienic conditions, absence of a doctor at Emergency Department and house officer at Surgical Ward.

The DC inspected different wards and inquired after health of patients. He took serious notice of broken beds at surgical ward and placing of oxygen's mask on ground and non-availability of duty roster at medical wards.

The patients made different complaints on which DC issued spot orders. Zubair Khan phoned Assistant Director DHQ Hospital Bannu and directed him to initiate disciplinary action against absent officials and others staff involved in negligence of duties.

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered for improving facilities in hospitals and provides best medical facilities to patients. He said negligence in duties would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against officials on willful absent of duties.