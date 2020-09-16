UrduPoint.com
DC Takes Notice Of Price-hike Of Vegetables

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

DC takes notice of price-hike of vegetables

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Taking notice of the prices hike of some vegetables in different areas, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Wednesday instructed district Committee on Price Control to take immediate steps to provide relief to the people.

He instructed the departments concerned to take necessary initiatives and play an active and vibrant role to bring stability in prices.

He ordered price control magistrates to keep a watchful eye at prices and take strict action indiscriminately against profiteers.

"The Assistant Commissioners should visits markets and bazaars to review prices and make sure that there is not any compromise on quality as well," he added.

The DC said that the people could not be left at the mercy of the profiteers and added that no one would be allowed exploit the masses. The DC also directed strict action against hoarders as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

