DC Takes Notice Of Shortage Of Drinking Water Supply

Published March 23, 2022 | 08:04 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar took notice of short supply of clean drinking water to city Nawabshah and visited Main Rohri Canal Water Supply Scheme to inspect the situation.

He was accompanied by officials of the Public Health Engineering Department. DC directed the Public Health Engineering Department to adopt immediate steps to ensure proper supply of drinking water.

He said that provision of basic amenities to the general public was our prime objective and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

DC directed the department for installation of additional pumping machines to fill the storage promptly to start water supply by tonight.

On the other hand,officials of the Public Health Engineering Department briefed DC regarding issues being faced by the department. He said that due to low release of water in Main Rohri Canal, problems are surfacing in water supply for drinking purpose.

He said that measures are adopted to ensure continued supply of drinking water that would further improve with the improvement of water level in Rohri Canal. Later the Deputy Commissioner contacted on phone with Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage for release of additional water in Rohri Canal. However, the Chief Engineer assured DC to release additional water in the canal.

