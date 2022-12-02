UrduPoint.com

DC Takes Notice Of Snail-paced Work On Rescue 1122 Tank Building

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC takes notice of snail-paced work on Rescue 1122 Tank building

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khatak on Friday took strong exception to the slow pace of work on the building of the districts' crucial emergency service Rescue 1122 and directed the officials concerned to immediately resume work on the almost stalled scheme.

"Construction work on building of Emergency Rescue Service-1122 was delayed for unnecessary reasons to the utter dismay of the residents who want to have the said service with all required equipment and own building for prompt and efficient service delivery," the DC told APP.

He said that the pace of work on the project was directed to be expedited in line with directives of the KP government and chief secretary to prioritize high impact public interest development projects and ensure their completion before scheduled time amid effective oversight through regular visits.

He said that the project was launched in June and it would be completed at a cost of Rs 54.714 million.

During inspection, the DC was taken round of the various segments of the project where he was briefed about officials of the Construction and Communication Department(C&W) about a range of issues pertaining to the project.

He directed the contractors to expedite construction work in order to complete the scheme ahead of scheduled time frame while using quality material.

He was of the opinion that the building should be a state of the art facility for the district emergency service to boost its performance and provide services to people more efficiently.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into hands and strict action would be taken against those elements who were found involved in corrupt practices or showing negligence in extending relief to people.

The DC also highlighted the importance of the rescue 1122 in the district which was prone to natural calamities especially floods, saying it played a commendable role in saving human lives.

He recalled that the Rescue 1122 teams played a brilliant role in relief and rescue operations on the occasion of flash floods that battered certain areas of Tank district this year.

"The district's Rescue 1122 service spearhead relief and rescue efforts during ravaging flood and its teams proved their mettle at every challenging time the district witnessed if it is flood situation, fire eruption and militancy or any medical emergency," the Hameedullah Khatak observed.

