DC takes notice of water accumulation at railway station

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abedin Memon visited various areas of the city late at night after taking notice of the severe problems faced by the citizens and passengers due to the accumulation of rainwater at the railway station and other areas of Hyderabad.

He reviewed the dewatering process in these areas along with the concerned Assistant Commissioner Babar Saleh Rahpoto to resolve the complaints received by the citizens.

The DC directed that immediate measures be taken to clear the water that had accumulated again on the road leading to the railway station. He assured that soon, the water around the railway tracks and station should be cleared.