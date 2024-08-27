DC takes notice of water accumulation issue in city

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman on Tuesday took swift action to address the issue of water accumulation in various areas of the city following heavy rainfall.

The rain had caused water to collect in multiple markets and streets, leading to significant difficulties for residents.

In this regard, the DC promptly visited the affected areas and instructed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) staff to begin water drainage operations immediately.

She also personally oversaw all arrangements and assessed the cleanliness of the drainage systems.

On the directives of the DC’s directives, the WASA team quickly commenced the drainage process and worked on restoring the drainage system.

