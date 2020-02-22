DC Takes Notice Of Wedding Celebration In Govt Hospital
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:25 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Shahid Khan Saturday took notice over the dance party and fireworks at the government hospital to celebrate a wedding ceremony.
He assured that the matter would be probed thoroughly and strict action would be taken against people involved in this negligence.
The building Category-D of Hospital has been used for a dance party and fireworks in Kaka Sahib area of Nowshera during last night.