DC takes notice of wedding celebration in govt hospital

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Shahid Khan Saturday took notice over the dance party and fireworks at the government hospital to celebrate a wedding ceremony.

He assured that the matter would be probed thoroughly and strict action would be taken against people involved in this negligence.

The building Category-D of Hospital has been used for a dance party and fireworks in Kaka Sahib area of Nowshera during last night.