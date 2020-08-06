DC takes notice on absence of staff in Latambar Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Karak Shahrukh Ali Khan after receiving constant complaints regarding the absence of doctors and other staff in Latambar Hospital, took immediate notice

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karak Shahrukh Ali Khan after receiving constant complaints regarding the absence of doctors and other staff in Latambar Hospital, took immediate notice.

Deputy Commissioner Karak instructed Additional Assistant Commissioner II Karak Mehran Ilyas to pay a surprise visit to look into the matters in the Latambar Hospital.

He visited the hospital, found two other staff members besides two doctors Nasir Iqbal and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, were present on duty, and asked the hospital in-charge Dr Zafarullah Dawar to submit an immediate report.

He further forwarded the report of absence and theft of work of doctors and other staff at Latambar Hospital to Deputy Commissioner Karak and Secretary Health. He also took immediate notice of the water and electricity problems in the hospital and issued instructions to the concerned authorities to resolve the issue immediately.