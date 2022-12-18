DC takes notice on sale of blood bags on excessive rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has taken strict notice on the sale of blood bags at excessive price at medical stores.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the DC received complaints that some medical stores were selling out empty blood bags by charging excessive price from people.

Therefore, he directed the District Health Authority to take action on overcharging and ensure its sale at fixed price.