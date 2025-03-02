DC takes oath as District President of Punjab Boys Scouts Association

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Sunday

swore in as the District President of the Punjab Boys Scouts Association, Sargodha.

The oath was administered by Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts, Tariq Qureshi.

The ceremony was attended by key officials including CEO education Kulsoom

Mansha, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Muhammad Zohaib Shafi, Controller

Examinations Riaz Qadir Bhatti, as well as members of the boys scouts.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized

the responsibility that comes with being a scout.

"Being a scout is a huge responsibility,

and it is every scout's duty to fulfill it," he stated.

He further highlighted the role of younger generation in addressing the country's

challenges, noting that scouting instills a spirit of teamwork. The DC praised the

scouts' dedication to serving others and called it exemplary.

He pledged to revitalize scouting in the district and to guide school children towards

a meaningful life.

He urged students to join the scouting movement and contribute to the nation

through volunteer work.