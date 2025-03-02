Open Menu

DC Takes Oath As District President Of Punjab Boys Scouts Association

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DC takes oath as District President of Punjab Boys Scouts Association

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Sunday

swore in as the District President of the Punjab Boys Scouts Association, Sargodha.

The oath was administered by Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts, Tariq Qureshi.

The ceremony was attended by key officials including CEO education Kulsoom

Mansha, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Muhammad Zohaib Shafi, Controller

Examinations Riaz Qadir Bhatti, as well as members of the boys scouts.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized

the responsibility that comes with being a scout.

"Being a scout is a huge responsibility,

and it is every scout's duty to fulfill it," he stated.

He further highlighted the role of younger generation in addressing the country's

challenges, noting that scouting instills a spirit of teamwork. The DC praised the

scouts' dedication to serving others and called it exemplary.

He pledged to revitalize scouting in the district and to guide school children towards

a meaningful life.

He urged students to join the scouting movement and contribute to the nation

through volunteer work.

Recent Stories

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

11 minutes ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

13 hours ago
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

15 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

16 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

16 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

16 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan