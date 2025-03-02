DC Takes Oath As District President Of Punjab Boys Scouts Association
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Sunday
swore in as the District President of the Punjab Boys Scouts Association, Sargodha.
The oath was administered by Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts, Tariq Qureshi.
The ceremony was attended by key officials including CEO education Kulsoom
Mansha, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Muhammad Zohaib Shafi, Controller
Examinations Riaz Qadir Bhatti, as well as members of the boys scouts.
Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized
the responsibility that comes with being a scout.
"Being a scout is a huge responsibility,
and it is every scout's duty to fulfill it," he stated.
He further highlighted the role of younger generation in addressing the country's
challenges, noting that scouting instills a spirit of teamwork. The DC praised the
scouts' dedication to serving others and called it exemplary.
He pledged to revitalize scouting in the district and to guide school children towards
a meaningful life.
He urged students to join the scouting movement and contribute to the nation
through volunteer work.
Recent Stories
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC takes oath as District President of Punjab Boys Scouts Association6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leader urges global action against custodial torture, killings in IIOJK26 minutes ago
-
International Wheelchair Day: special ceremony held at PCP to highlight global day's significance26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Conduct Flag March to Maintain Peace During Ramzan26 minutes ago
-
Retired Municipal Employees Receive Encashment and Gratuity Checks26 minutes ago
-
Wingar: A beautiful tradition of assistance, community spirit on decline in rural south Punjab36 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects over 90 marriage halls, imposes fine of Rs 1.352 million36 minutes ago
-
AIOU's exams to begin today (Monday) across the country46 minutes ago
-
Shopping frenzy hits sasta bazaars, weekly markets this Ramazan56 minutes ago
-
Malakand University lecturer dismissed over harassment charges56 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn against deep-fried foods during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
From chaos to convenience:Online cabs transform Capital transportation1 hour ago