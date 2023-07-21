Open Menu

DC Takes Proactive Measures For Peaceful Observance Of Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Friday issued instructions to Additional Assistant Commissioner (II) Haripur, Faraz Qureshi, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure a peaceful and secure observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

They conducted a comprehensive survey of various procession routes and gathering points within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sarae Saleh, where the processions would be taken out.

Prior to this, Deputy Commissioner Haripur had also issued specific directives to maintain law and order during religious gatherings.

Responding to the instructions, Faraz Qureshi, organized a meeting with representatives from the Shia community of Changi Bandi, where Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Maqsood Police Station and other community members were also present.

During the meeting a detailed discussion was held, focusing on security arrangements and other relevant matters. The attendees reached a consensus on all issues, emphasizing the paramount importance of peace and security in the area during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Assurance was given by the authorities to uphold and establish an atmosphere of tranquility and order throughout the region.

