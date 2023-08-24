Open Menu

DC Takes Steps To Enforce Dengue Prevention Protocols

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 10:45 PM

DC takes steps to enforce dengue prevention protocols

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday launched a comprehensive drive and directed to strictly monitor the adherence to essential dengue prevention protocols

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday launched a comprehensive drive and directed to strictly monitor the adherence to essential dengue prevention protocols.

According to ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasim, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rural carried out inspection visit across the Rural Sub-Division.

The purpose behind this initiative was to closely assess and monitor the adherence to essential dengue prevention protocols.

During this tour, the AC Rural conducted on-site inspections at a range of petrol pump stations, car wash facilities, and tire shops, accompanied by dedicated dengue control teams.

Notably, decisive action was taken as the AC encountered a tire shop blatantly flouting the mandated dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In light of this egregious violation, the said tire shop was promptly sealed. This resolute step serves as a clear demonstration of the commitment to upholding public health and safety.

Furthermore, in the interest of fostering compliance and ensuring widespread awareness, verbal admonitions were issued to other establishments found operating in potential contravention of the stipulated dengue guidelines.

This proactive engagement underlines the dedication of the authorities to curbing the spread of dengue and maintaining the well-being of the community.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Dengue Visit Car Resolute

Recent Stories

ATC sends Ali Wazir & Imaan Mazari on judicial rem ..

ATC sends Ali Wazir & Imaan Mazari on judicial remand

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F delegation discusses election plans with wit ..

JUI-F delegation discusses election plans with with CEC

3 minutes ago
 SC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal in Toshakhana ca ..

SC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal in Toshakhana case

3 minutes ago
 At BRICS summit, UN chief calls for reforming UNSC ..

At BRICS summit, UN chief calls for reforming UNSC, global financial institution ..

2 minutes ago
 ECP prioritizes fair play, timely election in inau ..

ECP prioritizes fair play, timely election in inaugural roadmap meeting

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

23 minutes ago
IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction ..

IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction till Friday

23 minutes ago
 Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI p ..

Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI project

23 minutes ago
 Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certif ..

Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certificates

25 minutes ago
 Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levie ..

Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levies man

25 minutes ago
 Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citi ..

Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citizens suffering from psychologi ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan