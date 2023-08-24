DC takes steps to enforce dengue prevention protocols

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday launched a comprehensive drive and directed to strictly monitor the adherence to essential dengue prevention protocols.

According to ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasim, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rural carried out inspection visit across the Rural Sub-Division.

The purpose behind this initiative was to closely assess and monitor the adherence to essential dengue prevention protocols.

During this tour, the AC Rural conducted on-site inspections at a range of petrol pump stations, car wash facilities, and tire shops, accompanied by dedicated dengue control teams.

Notably, decisive action was taken as the AC encountered a tire shop blatantly flouting the mandated dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In light of this egregious violation, the said tire shop was promptly sealed. This resolute step serves as a clear demonstration of the commitment to upholding public health and safety.

Furthermore, in the interest of fostering compliance and ensuring widespread awareness, verbal admonitions were issued to other establishments found operating in potential contravention of the stipulated dengue guidelines.

This proactive engagement underlines the dedication of the authorities to curbing the spread of dengue and maintaining the well-being of the community.