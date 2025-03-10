- Home
- Pakistan
- DC takes strict action against artificial price hikes, ends middleman role in supply chain
DC Takes Strict Action Against Artificial Price Hikes, Ends Middleman Role In Supply Chain
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Nadeem Nasir on Monday took strict notice of the complaints regarding artificial price hikes and intensified the crackdown against hoarding and profiteering of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables, flour and sugar.
He also announced elimination of middleman’s role in the supply chain from wholesale markets to retail markets for ensuring direct distribution of daily use commodities to the masses without price manipulation.
He said that the price control magistrates were active in the field and they had arrested 18 shopkeepers due to overcharging during the last 24 hours whereas a case was registered against a sheer violator of the price control act.
He said that a total fine of Rs.154,000/- was imposed on 53 profiteers, whereas seven shops were sealed and legal action was initiated against their owners during this period.
He said that district administration was fully committed to enforcing price control act in toto.
The DC directed the price control magistrates to immediately resolve public complaints by taking strict action against the profiteers without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC takes strict action against artificial price hikes, ends middleman role in supply chain6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Bilawal set to meet today13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers: 7,473 inspections conducted, hefty fines imposed:16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 311 kg drugs in 8 operations26 minutes ago
-
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui in a tribute to artistic legacy26 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to facilitate people on priority : PML-N Leader26 minutes ago
-
Two CTD policemen killed in terrorist attack in Kohat36 minutes ago
-
Two persons die, another injured in road mishap46 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervaiz remembered on death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Pakistani youth elects president of Oxford University Union13 hours ago
-
Winners of "Climate in my Community" competition invited at PM’s Office13 hours ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow on killing of brother of Senator Mushtaq13 hours ago