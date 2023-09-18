Open Menu

DC Tando Allahyar Pay Visit To DHQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 09:38 PM

DC Tando Allahyar pay visit to DHQ

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Allahyar, Altaf Gohar Memon on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Tando Allahyar and inspected medication records and various wards and got information about the facilities provided to patients there

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Allahyar, Altaf Gohar Memon on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Tando Allahyar and inspected medication records and various wards and got information about the facilities provided to patients there.

During this visit, MS hospital Dr. Sabir Qaimkhani gave him a detailed briefing.

The DC checked attendance registers and expressed strong dissatisfaction with absence of technical staff.

He directed employees to fulfill their duties and warned strict action against those found negligence in fulfilling their responsibilities.

He directed them to focus on improving hygiene and cleanliness at the hospital.

On this occasion, the DC also visited the NICVD and reviewed information about the facilities available over there.

He instructed the doctors on duty to ensure best treatment to the patients .

Related Topics

Visit Tando Allahyar Best

Recent Stories

HESCO's anti-power theft drive, 122 transformers r ..

HESCO's anti-power theft drive, 122 transformers removed for non-payment

3 minutes ago
 UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation ..

UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation in celebrating Sultan Al Neya ..

9 minutes ago
 Media-persons briefed on Election Monitoring Contr ..

Media-persons briefed on Election Monitoring Control Center

3 minutes ago
 Three hurt in Australian university campus stabbin ..

Three hurt in Australian university campus stabbing

3 minutes ago
 CS directs to complete ongoing projects of QDP soo ..

CS directs to complete ongoing projects of QDP soon

52 seconds ago
 Caretaker Minister Rana Hussain visits Dar-ul -Ama ..

Caretaker Minister Rana Hussain visits Dar-ul -Aman Hyderabad

53 seconds ago
Experts for preserving Sindhi language through use ..

Experts for preserving Sindhi language through use of technology

55 seconds ago
 LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IGP Is ..

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IGP Islamabad

56 seconds ago
 Armed bandit injured man on resistance in Mastung

Armed bandit injured man on resistance in Mastung

58 seconds ago
 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrest wanted c ..

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrest wanted criminal from France

44 seconds ago
 Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for cit ..

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

45 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 3,500 litres ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 3,500 litres of fabricated milk

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan