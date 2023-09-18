DC Tando Allahyar pay visit to DHQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Allahyar, Altaf Gohar Memon on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Tando Allahyar and inspected medication records and various wards and got information about the facilities provided to patients there.

During this visit, MS hospital Dr. Sabir Qaimkhani gave him a detailed briefing.

The DC checked attendance registers and expressed strong dissatisfaction with absence of technical staff.

He directed employees to fulfill their duties and warned strict action against those found negligence in fulfilling their responsibilities.

He directed them to focus on improving hygiene and cleanliness at the hospital.

On this occasion, the DC also visited the NICVD and reviewed information about the facilities available over there.

He instructed the doctors on duty to ensure best treatment to the patients .