DC Tank Appealed To Take Action Against Corrupt Revenue Officers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::The people of district Tank demanded of the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi to pursue work on complaints registered against some corrupt Revenue Officers to former DC Fahad Wazir.

The applicants said that some Patwaris and Kanungos miss use their powers and incorporated changes in revenue records to include their Names in property of others. They said that the old record is visible in documents.

The applicants said that they have given applications to District Administration few months ago but they approached concerned authorities and made slow the process.

When contacted Revenue sources they endorsed and informed that some Patwaris and Qanungos had sent to prison in this regard but some cases are underway.

They appealed the newly appointed DC Kabir Khan Afridi to take action and conduct a ruthless inquiry and give punish to those Revenue Officers who were involved in such cases.

Pakistan

