DC Tank Checks Facilities, Academic Activities At GHS No: 1

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The district administration Tank was taking tangible measures to promote quality education as well as ensure provision of facilities at educational institutions across the district under the chief minister’s ‘Good Governance Public Agenda Program.”

As part of efforts, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan visited Government High School No: 1 on Monday wherein he inspected academic activities. He also reviewed staff attendance, cleanliness, classroom facilities and enrollment.

The DC emphasized the need to improve the facilities at school, saying all out efforts would be made to achieve the objective.

He added the district administration was committed to promoting quality education and in this regard providing a clean and healthy educational environment to students played a key role.

He instructed the teachers and administration to take steps to enhance the quality of education.

The deputy commissioner also interacted with students of different classes. He advised the students to fully focus their study.

