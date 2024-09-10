DC Tank ensure to take major steps to improve TMA

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Tanveer Ahmed Khattak has announced significant measures to address issues within the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank and reduce its financial deficits.

He stated that no negligence would be tolerated in solving public issues, and reforms would be implemented in TMA operations.

The DC stated this while chairing an important meeting with local notables, TMA officials, traders, and representatives of local bodies. The meeting focused on discussing TMA’s issues and proposals in detail.

He confirmed that over staffing, irregularities in contracts, and fake bills have contributed to the financial troubles of TMA.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner announced that a biometric system would be installed in the TMA office to eliminate ghost employees. This system will identify employees who are working abroad or in other cities while still drawing salaries from TMA. Such employees will be dismissed, and recovery of salaries will be pursued.

Following the Deputy Commissioner’s announcement, TMA's protesting employees praised the measures and expressed their willingness to end the strike and resume normal work from tomorrow.