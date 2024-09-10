DC Tank Ensure To Take Major Steps To Improve TMA
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Tanveer Ahmed Khattak has announced significant measures to address issues within the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank and reduce its financial deficits.
He stated that no negligence would be tolerated in solving public issues, and reforms would be implemented in TMA operations.
The DC stated this while chairing an important meeting with local notables, TMA officials, traders, and representatives of local bodies. The meeting focused on discussing TMA’s issues and proposals in detail.
He confirmed that over staffing, irregularities in contracts, and fake bills have contributed to the financial troubles of TMA.
Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner announced that a biometric system would be installed in the TMA office to eliminate ghost employees. This system will identify employees who are working abroad or in other cities while still drawing salaries from TMA. Such employees will be dismissed, and recovery of salaries will be pursued.
Following the Deputy Commissioner’s announcement, TMA's protesting employees praised the measures and expressed their willingness to end the strike and resume normal work from tomorrow.
Recent Stories
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs309 mln out of Rs1 bln collected from POS invoice fee collection: Aurangzeb1 minute ago
-
Chandio urges all political parties to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Youngster crushed to death under train11 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive continues in ICT; 2 held for violations11 minutes ago
-
ATC declares two PTI leaders as POs in May-9 case21 minutes ago
-
Minister holds PEF 88th BoD meeting21 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme21 minutes ago
-
Strong surveillance, regular monitoring basis of reduced dengue cases, says CEO Health31 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends physical remand of two accused41 minutes ago
-
Trade Policy 2025 to be announced soon; Jam Kamal51 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers nabbed; ice, hashish recovered1 hour ago
-
Industrial consumers FESCO’s top priority: CEO1 hour ago