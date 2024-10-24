DC Tank For Better Services To Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan has underlined the need for departments to resolve citizens’ problems at the earliest.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress on the Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda' program where officials of departments were in attendance.
During the meeting, the officials briefed the meeting about the performance of their respective departments under the Awami Agenda program.
He directed all departments to fulfill their responsibilities by providing better facilities and relief to the public.
He was of the view that the program should be implemented strictly to benefit maximum people.
