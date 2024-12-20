Open Menu

DC Tank For Effective Implementation Of Awami Agenda Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DC Tank for effective implementation of Awami Agenda program

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A meeting held to review progress on implementation of the provincial government’s public service initiative, known as Awami Agenda in the district.

According to the district administration, the representatives of the departments briefed the meeting on the various aspects of the public agenda, its implementation process, timelines, and responsibilities.

Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan who chaired the meeting underlined the need for effective implementation of the public service initiative to provide better services to the people.

He directed all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities in accordance with government’ directives while adhering to the stipulated timelines.

The DC said the provincial government had developed a clear roadmap for the completion of this initiative, under which all actions would be closely monitored to ensure effective and timely implementation.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Progress All Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

22 minutes ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

52 minutes ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

2 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

2 hours ago
Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

3 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

4 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

5 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan