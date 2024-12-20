DC Tank for effective implementation of Awami Agenda program

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A meeting held to review progress on implementation of the provincial government’s public service initiative, known as Awami Agenda in the district.

According to the district administration, the representatives of the departments briefed the meeting on the various aspects of the public agenda, its implementation process, timelines, and responsibilities.

Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan who chaired the meeting underlined the need for effective implementation of the public service initiative to provide better services to the people.

He directed all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities in accordance with government’ directives while adhering to the stipulated timelines.

The DC said the provincial government had developed a clear roadmap for the completion of this initiative, under which all actions would be closely monitored to ensure effective and timely implementation.

