DC Tank For Improvement In Healthcare Services
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to further improve the healthcare services in the district in order to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the citizens.
He stated this while chairing a meeting held to review the monthly performance of the IMU (Independent Monitoring Unit) for health which was also attended by District Monitoring Officer, MS of DHQ Hospital, and other officials and representatives of the health department. The meeting was organized under the ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given about the health facilities and overall performance in the district.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner emphasized upon the need to further improve the availability of healthcare services to the citizens at their doorsteps so that they do not have need to long travelling for treatment.
He also instructed that the availability of medicines at public hospitals must be ensured for timely treatment of patients.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Painting, photography competitions organised at NCA2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers2 minutes ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students2 minutes ago
-
Lawyer forums reject Oct 5th convention2 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: ICT admin launches major awareness drive2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan chairs dengue control campaign meeting2 minutes ago
-
Train stopover at Sangla Hill for Shalimar Express approved2 minutes ago
-
PR generates over Rs 20 mln from tickeless passengers12 minutes ago
-
Health department confirms 152 new dengue cases22 minutes ago
-
9,991 people get benefits through police service centers22 minutes ago
-
ANP President condoles death of Ishaq Dar's brother32 minutes ago
-
Dera administration for quality services under CM’s ‘Awam' agenda programme32 minutes ago