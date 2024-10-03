Open Menu

DC Tank For Improvement In Healthcare Services

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to further improve the healthcare services in the district in order to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the citizens.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held to review the monthly performance of the IMU (Independent Monitoring Unit) for health which was also attended by District Monitoring Officer, MS of DHQ Hospital, and other officials and representatives of the health department. The meeting was organized under the ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given about the health facilities and overall performance in the district.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner emphasized upon the need to further improve the availability of healthcare services to the citizens at their doorsteps so that they do not have need to long travelling for treatment.

He also instructed that the availability of medicines at public hospitals must be ensured for timely treatment of patients.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tank Government Best

