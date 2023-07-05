DC Tank for joint efforts to maintain peace during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday underlined the need for making joint efforts to promote harmony for maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements for Muharram ul Haram held in line with directives of the provincial government to make arrangements and ensure peaceful observance of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by religious scholars belonging to both Shia and Sunni sects besides Imambarghas' caretakers, representatives of trade unions, social and political leaders, senior officials of the district administration, police and heads of various departments.

He directed all relevant departments to take solid steps for making comprehensive arrangements to facilitate faithful and ensure peace during Muharram ul Haram.

In this regard, the deputy commissioner told all the participants that any kind of unnecessary announcements, unnecessary activities, and unnecessary use of loudspeakers would be completely banned.

He added that no one would be allowed to take the law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against violators.

The participants thanked the Deputy Commissioner and assured their full cooperation and support to the administration for maintaining complete peace during Muharram ul Haram.