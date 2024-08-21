DC Tank for maximum enrollment of children in schools

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan has underlined the need for making the enrollment campaign a success.

He expressed these views during a visit to the district education office as part of the provincial government's Awami Agenda initiative.

Accompanied by the additional assistant commissioner the deputy commissioner said that district administration was giving top priority to provide education to all children and in this regard no effort would be spared to make the enrollment drive a success.

During the visit, the DC also checked the attendance of the office staff and instructed all employees to ensure regular attendance.

He also stressed the strict implementation of the open-door policy, ensuring that citizens can freely present their complaints and issues to the authorities.

APP/slm