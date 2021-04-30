DC Tank for timely completion of developmental schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi inspected the ongoing work on Link Road and Tehsil Road under beautification project here on Friday.

He said that timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the public interest will solve many problems of the people and in this regard there will be no compromise on quality and speed of work so that the government's priorities of providing relief to the general public are realized.

Deputy Commissioner Tank said that the pace of work should be accelerated keeping in view the timely completion of development projects and the benefits to be derived from them so that the common man could benefit from such schemes.

Deputy Commissioner is taking personal interest in development projects and people are appreciating his efforts which is a sign of satisfaction in the area and full confidence of the people in government initiatives.

The contractors and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.